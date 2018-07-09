Rock The Amp With Skynyrd And WOUR August 24th

Get ready to Rock The Amp with WOUR on Friday August 24th. The party will be at the St. Joesph Lakeview in Syracuse with Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band and Hank Williams, Jr.

After a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums, Southern Rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will embark on its final Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

"It's hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many," said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, "we’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans. It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit alive."