The Crazy Story of This Central New York Running Family

When Amanda Behnke (center above) sailed to victory in the 2018 Boilermaker Women's 5K road race, maybe she was just trying to keep up with the Millars. (Not really.)

Bruce Millar, originally from Clinton and now living with his family in Chittenango, boasted about Amanda's victory on his Facebook page, because one of his sons is dating her. Meanwhile, the woman who placed fourth in the 2018 5K is dating his OTHER son. And that's just the tip of the Millar (pronounced mill-ARR) iceberg of running.

Bruce ran during his college years at Mohawk Valley Community College, his wife Monica also runs, and all the kids run. Extremely well.

The two young men each placed 7th in his respective age group in 2017 and previously helped Fayetteville-Manlius High School win national titles. Then, they continued their competitive running careers in college, Ryan at SUNY Plattsburgh and Bryce at Indiana University, where he'll be a junior this fall.

In fact, the Central Indiana-Central New York connection is a common thread, as four of the seven pictured above are Hoosiers. See the photo's caption for the IU details:

L-R Bruce Millar IU '90 (graduate degree), Monica Miller, Ryan Miller, Amanda Behnke IU '16, Brianna Joy Johnson IU '16, Bryce Millar IU '20, Chelci Millar (Photo Credit: Chris Compson)

Listen to our interview with Bruce here:

One last piece of odd trivia: Bruce and I played semi-pro football together in 1995 for the Syracuse Storm, for whom I was the placekicker and Bruce was a quarterback and holder on my field goals and PATs. Small world.