Initially, Lasse Hallstrom (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat) was hired to direct Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. But last December when the film was set to undergo reshoots and Hallstrom was unavailable to return, the studio brought on Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston to finish up the project. When that happens, the DGA usually steps in to determine who gets the sole director’s credit, often basing the decision on how many days each director was involved in principal photography. But interestingly enough, the DGA didn’t even get involved on the new Disney movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter; Hallstrom and Johnston simply agreed to share the credit.

While we often see two directors on a project for directing teams, like Lord and Miller, the Wachowskis, and the Coen brothers, the Nutcracker‘s shared credit is super rare – the DGA couldn’t even point to another example in film history. Unlike Solo, Bohemian Rhapsody and other recent projects plagued by behind the scenes director drama, based on the reports it sounds like The Nutcracker‘s issues were a matter of conflicting schedules. Both directors told THR they openly supported the other’s contribution. Imagine that, two Hollywood creatives getting along and sharing a title on a tent pole movie!

The Disney film stars Interstellar star Mackenzie Foy (aka little Jessica Chastain) as the young lead Clara in an adaptation of the classic Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet. Keira Knightley also stars as a Sugar Plum Fairy, Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger, Morgan Freeman (hm has Disney addressed those allegations yet?) as Drosselmeyer, and Richard E. Grant as the Snow Realm King. It’s unclear what exactly Johnston’s reshoots consist of and what the issues were in the first place, but when the film hits theaters November 2 you’ll see Hallstrom’s name first, followed by Johnston.