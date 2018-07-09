Eric Clapton Plays London’s Hyde Park: Videos, Set List

With England’s international soccer team riding high in the World Cup, Eric Clapton delivered a triumphant open-air concert to 60,000 fans at London’s Hyde Park last night, opening one of just a handful of live appearances this year by telling the crowd, “It’s coming home” – a reference to the soccer competition.

It was something of a homecoming for Clapton too, whose post-Cream supergroup Blind Faith played their first show at Hyde Park in 1969. Steve Winwood, who’d also been in the supergroup, played earlier on yesterday’s bill.

He referred to the Blind Faith show, saying it hadn’t been as warm the last time he appeared there. “But then again, that was 49 years ago and I think that show was free," he said. "Maybe that show was the better value.”

You can see videos and the set list from Clapton's performance below.

Unfortunately, Winwood didn’t make a guest appearance during Clapton’s set; but Carlos Santana did, performing on the encore “High Time We Went.” Former band member Marcy Levy staged a surprise return for “Lay Down Sally” and “The Core,” both of which she’d co-written. The 15-track show also featured a four-song seated acoustic section, including Slowhand’s reworking of “Layla” and the classic “Tears in Heaven.”

Clapton played two shows in Germany earlier this month, and two appearances at Madison Square Garden in October complete his 2018 commitments. Health issues and his dislike of long-distance traveling have contributed to the lightening of his touring schedule, press and personal reviews suggest he delivered a strong performance.