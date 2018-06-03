Yes, Even Mick Jagger Makes Dad Jokes on His Son’s Instagram

Think having a rock-star father exempts you from the usual dad jokes? Or that someone like, say, Mick Jagger might be too busy to social-media stalk you?

Lucas Jagger is here to definitively refute that. The Rolling Stones singer's seventh child has an Instagram populated with the usual photos of days spent at the beach, at a music festival and hanging out with friends. The difference is, his super-famous father is making a bunch of dorky comments on them too.

On a shot where the younger Jagger is walking in the surf, Mick writes, "Watch out for the water." On one where Lucas is looking out toward the horizon: "Cool pic." On another that finds Lucas hanging out at Lollapalooza: "Looks like fun. Ha!" At one point, Lucas finishes a caption with a camping-tent emoji; his 74-year-old dad added two pine tree emojis.

Lucas was at Lollapalooza in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Jagger's second-youngest son was raised by his mom, the Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez. Jagger's relationship with Gimenez made international headlines when she revealed her pregnancy while Jagger was still in a long-term relationship with model Jerry Hall. Jagger demanded a paternity test, and a two-year court battle over child support followed.

Jagger and Gimenez reached an undisclosed settlement in 2001, and have since apparently patched things up. She and Lucas have later joined Jagger out on the road during a Rolling Stones tour.