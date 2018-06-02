Netflix Is Getting Into the Comic Business, Here’s the Trailer For Their First Book
Netflix is expanding its Borg-like takeover of all popular culture from movies and television to comics. Last year, the streaming giant bought Millarworld, the comic company owned by Mark Millar, the prolific writer of books like Kick-Ass, Wanted, and Kingsman. Now they’re about to release the very first Netflix comic, from Millar and artist Olivier Coipel, titled The Magic Order. Above you can watch the comic’s first trailer.
Here’s the official synopsis:
We live in a world where we’ve never seen a monster and these people are the reason we sleep safely in our beds. Magic meets the mob in The Magic Order, as five families of magicians sworn to protect our world for generations must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness...unless the darkness gets them first.
Millar does a high concept better than most, and “magic meets the mob” is certainly a high concept. I would imagine if this book sells well, it will in turn become fodder for the rest of the Netflix octopus, as the source material for a movie, or a series, or perhaps both. That is why Netflix acquired Millarworld in the first place. Welcome to the new, magical order of things.
