Pearl Jam Play First Show in Nearly Two Years: Set List and Video

With their new single arriving in stores and a new album on the way, Pearl Jam took to the stage at Lollapalooza Chile last night to offer a blend of recent material, hits and fan favorites, covers and a tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell .

The first of two Lollapalooza dates Pearl Jam have lined up at the start of a short South American tour, the March 13 show marked the live debut of new single "Can't Deny Me," which was officially released earlier this week after first arriving as a fan club exclusive last weekend. Singer Eddie Vedder dedicated the night's performance to survivors of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Fla., mentioning student Emma Gonzalez by name; you can check out fan-filmed footage of that portion of the set list above.

Last night's rendition of "Come Back" was also preceded by a dedication — this one for Cornell, who died last year . Despite that somber note, there was plenty of room for levity on the stage — including a slightly belated celebration of bassist Jeff Ament's birthday, including singalongs in English and Spanish and some messy cake shenanigans.

After completing their South American tour dates, Pearl Jam will take a brief break from the road before heading out on a European leg during June and July, followed by a run of shows at North American ballparks during August. Check out those dates here , and look over the set list from the band's Lollapalooza Chile performance below.

Pearl Jam, Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile, 3/13/18

"Release"

"Of the Girl"

"Low Light"

"Animal"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Hail Hail"

"Love Boat Captain"

"Corduroy"

"Dissident"

"Even Flow"

"Present Tense"

"Given to Fly"

"Garden"

"The Fixer"

"Eruption" ( Van Halen cover)

"Lightning Bolt"

"Can't Deny Me"

"Porch"

"Around the Bend"

"Footsteps"

"Come Back"

"Crazy Mary" (Victoria Williams cover)

"Do the Evolution"

"Better Man"

"Black"

"Comfortably Numb" ( Pink Floyd cover)

"Alive"

"Last Kiss" (Wayne Cochran cover)

"Baba O'Riley" (The Who cover)

"Indifference"