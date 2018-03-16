Pearl Jam Play First Show in Nearly Two Years: Set List and Video
With their new single arriving in stores and a new album on the way, Pearl Jam took to the stage at Lollapalooza Chile last night to offer a blend of recent material, hits and fan favorites, covers and a tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.
The first of two Lollapalooza dates Pearl Jam have lined up at the start of a short South American tour, the March 13 show marked the live debut of new single "Can't Deny Me," which was officially released earlier this week after first arriving as a fan club exclusive last weekend. Singer Eddie Vedder dedicated the night's performance to survivors of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Fla., mentioning student Emma Gonzalez by name; you can check out fan-filmed footage of that portion of the set list above.
Last night's rendition of "Come Back" was also preceded by a dedication — this one for Cornell, who died last year. Despite that somber note, there was plenty of room for levity on the stage — including a slightly belated celebration of bassist Jeff Ament's birthday, including singalongs in English and Spanish and some messy cake shenanigans.
After completing their South American tour dates, Pearl Jam will take a brief break from the road before heading out on a European leg during June and July, followed by a run of shows at North American ballparks during August. Check out those dates here, and look over the set list from the band's Lollapalooza Chile performance below.
Pearl Jam, Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile, 3/13/18
"Release"
"Of the Girl"
"Low Light"
"Animal"
"Mind Your Manners"
"Hail Hail"
"Love Boat Captain"
"Corduroy"
"Dissident"
"Even Flow"
"Present Tense"
"Given to Fly"
"Garden"
"The Fixer"
"Eruption" (Van Halen cover)
"Lightning Bolt"
"Can't Deny Me"
"Porch"
"Around the Bend"
"Footsteps"
"Come Back"
"Crazy Mary" (Victoria Williams cover)
"Do the Evolution"
"Better Man"
"Black"
"Comfortably Numb" (Pink Floyd cover)
"Alive"
"Last Kiss" (Wayne Cochran cover)
"Baba O'Riley" (The Who cover)
"Indifference"