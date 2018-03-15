The Eagles kicked off the latest phase of their career on Monday (March 12) in Indianapolis when their Evening With the Eagles 2018 tour -- their first prolonged set of dates since Glenn Frey 's 2016 death -- began at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can check out the set list from the evening and watch video from the show below.

As they've done since last year's Classic West festival and the handful of shows that followed, they were joined by Frey's son Deacon and Vince Gill to handle Glenn's vocal and guitar duties. Opening with "Seven Bridges Road," they performed a 28-song set that included all the hits one would expect, but also offered a few surprises. They played their version of Tom Waits ' "Ol' 55," with Gill on lead vocals, for the first time since 1999, according to Setlist.fm . Joe Walsh had five turns in the spotlight, on "In the City," "Walk Away," "Life's Been Good," "Funk #49" and "Rocky Mountain Way." They also played "Next Big Thing," a Top 20 Country hit for Gill in 2003, for the first time ever, and a cover of J.D. Souther's "How Long," which they've played often since it was released on 2007's Long Road Out of Eden.

Last month, the Eagles added five more shows to their calendar, bringing their total to 52 concerts in 45 cities between now and the final date at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 20. You can see all the dates here .

Eagles, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, March 12, 2018 Setlist

1. "Seven Bridges Road"

2. "Take It Easy"

3. "One of These Nights"

4. "Take It to the Limit"

5. "Tequila Sunrise"

6. "Witchy Woman"

7. "In the City"

8. "I Can't Tell You Why"

9. "How Long"

10. "Ol' '55"

11. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

12. "The Best of My Love"

13. "New Kid in Town"

14. "Love Will Keep Us Alive"

15. "Lyin' Eyes"

16. "Next Big Thing"

17. "I Don't Want to Hear Anymore"

18. "Those Shoes"

19. "Already Gone"

20. "Victim of Love"

21. "Walk Away"

22. "Heartache Tonight"

23. "Life's Been Good"

24. "Funk #49"

25. "Life in the Fast Lane"

Encore

26. "Hotel California"

27. "Rocky Mountain Way"

28. "Desperado"