Most Unique Things Uber Riders Have Left Behind In Upstate

Since Uber launched in upstate New York last summer, the company has been keeping track of what items forgetful riders have left behind. Needless to say, the list can get weird at times.

According to CNY Central , here's the list of the most "unique" items left behind:

1) Blue asthma pump

2) Microwave

3) Tide soap pods

4) Two small paintings

5) Board games (Taboo & Apples to Apples)

6) Pink polka dot pillow

7) Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory

8) Green Birkenstock (right foot only)

9) Birthday card full of lottery tickets

10) Pink wig

Personally, my favorites on the list are the pink wig and microwave. How in the world do you forget you were traveling with a microwave?

Most common items left behind appear to be cell phones, wallets, and of course keys. Remember to always check yourself, and your items, before leaving an Uber, or any transportation at that point.

