Ford Motor Announces Safety Recall In North America

Do you own a Ford Fusion or Lincoln MKZ? Ford Motor has announced a massive recall on both of these vehicles.

Ford Motor announced a safety recall in North America for the 2014 through 2018 model-year Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans because of potentially loose steering wheel bolts in the steering wheel detaching from the steering column.

The recall comes after officials discovered the cars have "potentially loose steering wheel bolts that could result in a steering wheel detaching from the steering column," Ford said in a statement."

According to USA Today , the latest recall affects 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S.

