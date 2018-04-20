Paul Rodgers Announces Release Date for ‘Free Spirit’ Live CD/DVD

Paul Rodgers has settled on a summer release date for his upcoming live album and concert film, Free Spirit – Celebrating the Music of Free.

As previously reported, the new set captures Rodgers on his 2017 tour commemorating the 50th anniversary of Free. Due in stores June 22, the 16-track collection doesn't have a public track listing yet, but a press release promises "inspired performances of rock hits like 'All Right Now,' 'Wishing Well,' 'Fire and Water' and many deep tracks — some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as 'Love You So' and 'Catch a Train.'"

Free Spirit – Celebrating The Music of Free will be available on a variety of digital and physical formats, although fans who purchase the set on Blu-ray or vinyl can reportedly expect exclusive footage and bonus tracks — the latter of which will focus on opening acts Jasmine Rodgers and Deborah Bonham.

"When I went down to London in '67 I had three things in mind," Rodgers recalls. "To survive, to find peace of mind and to make music doing it. When Free came together there was a creative magic around us, something unique and different. I felt again the strength of that magic on the 2017 Free Spirit Tour. Playing the songs we wrote, I felt the love and recognition the fans have for this music. The band, the fans, and I inspired each other to create and capture these moments in time."