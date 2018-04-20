Top Chef Viviani To Teach Cooking Class At His Portico Steakhouse

Fabio Viviani, who gained fame on Season 5 of Bravo's 'Top Chef' now has a restaurant inside the new del Lago Casino and wants to share his cooking secrets with you! Come to his Portico Steakhouse on May 24th to learn how to make his grandma's meatballs, fresh pasta from scratch and chicken piccata.

Tickets can be purchased for the two-hour evening class at the Open Table app and you must be at least 21 years of age.