Motorhead Road Crew Beer to Launch in the U.S.

Motorhead ’s Road Crew beer, which was originally launched in 2016, is finally coming to the U.S. after creators Camerons Brewery cut a deal with the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Arcadia Brewing Company .

You can watch a brief announcement video below, featuring surviving band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee.

“This American IPA will sit around 6.2 percent ABV, a crushable hop-forward India Pale Ale with attitude that showcases a floral and citrusy hop character with just the right amount of malt sweetness,” Arcadia said in a statement. “Road Crew beer is perfect for all rock, beer and hop heads and goes down especially well whilst listening to Motorhead at a wonderfully obscene, lawn-killing volume. Road Crew will be available in bottles, cans, keg and even cask.”

It's noted that Road Crew was first offered in December 2015 "and has gone on to be a massive success being exported to 22 countries and placed in 1,200-plus locations within the first 12 months in the UK, while also having major supermarket listings throughout the U.K.”

Motorhead’s career came to an end with the death of leader Lemmy Kilmister in December 2015. The beer was launched almost exactly a year later. “When we do things we like to do them right – Lem was always about maintaining your own standards – so we couldn’t be happier to have found such a high-quality brewery like Arcadia," band manager Todd Singerman said. "We have taken our time to find a U.S. partner, and Arcadia is proof-positive that our search was worth it!”

Earlier this year Campbell confirmed that he and Dee were planning a run of tribute shows in Lemmy’s memory, to feature as-yet unidentified guests. “It's on the cards, but it's just gonna be a few select shows,” the guitarist said. “We're not gonna be touring with it. … It wouldn’t be an ongoing thing. Everyone’s too busy. But [we want to] do something special.”