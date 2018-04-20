Unlike House of Cards , David Fincher ’s time on Mindhunter was never one-and-done. According to new reports, Season 2 production has confirmed both Fincher’s return to the director’s chair, as well as a 2019 premiere and modified episode order.

The Playlist reports that Mindhunter Season 2 will trim down to eight episodes from the first year’s ten, as well that Netflix is likely to hold the premiere until 2019. That leaves plenty of reshoot time for returning director/creator David Fincher – who helms the premiere and finale – while other directors this year include The Assassination of Jesse James helmer Andrew Dominik and Leftovers alum Carl Franklin. Dominik will helm two episodes, while Franklin will helm the remaining four.

Mindhunter Season 2 will reportedly follow the “Atlanta Child Murders” of 1979-1981, in which twenty-eight African-American children, teens and young adults were kidnapped and killed. Season 2 was also said to be casting Charles Manson , atop a fan-favorite ensemble that includes Jonathan Groff , Anna Torv , Holt McCallany and relative newcomer ( soon to be Dragon Tattoo star ) Cameron Britton .

Production is said to begin at the end of April; hence following Stranger Things with the likely 2019 premiere. We’ll hear more as Netflix makes official announcements, so stay tuned for the latest on Mindhunter Season 2.