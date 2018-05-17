Own Your Very Own Craft Brewery And Distillery
Looking to buy a craft brewery? Cortland Beer Company is listed for sale.
According to Syracuse.com, the brewery/distillery at 16 Court Street in downtown Cortland has been on the market since January. The initial listing price was $450,000 for the business, equipment and spirits inventory, but that dropped to $400,000.
The company leases its space, which also includes a tasting room. The operation has 10,000 square feet of space, a 20-barrel brewhouse and a 200-gallon, 22-plate column still. It distributes beer, on draft and in cans, statewide.
The brewery distilled products include gin, vodka and malt whiskey (made from barley malt, the same base used in the brewing process).