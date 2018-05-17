2018 Levitt AMP Summer Concerts at Kopernik Park LineUp
Utica Monday Nite and Rust2GreenUtica have announced the summer lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Utica Music Series.
The Levitt AMP Utica Grant Awards were created in 2014 by the Levitt Foundation, a pioneer in the creative placemaking movement. Levitt AMP brings the joy of free, live music to people of all ages and backgrounds living in small to mid-sized towns and cities, transforming underused public spaces into thriving community destinations.
• Utica is one of only 15 cities in the country to be awarded this competitive grant
• Close to 40 cities applied this year, Utica jumped to the top 25 after the initial public voting period and then was chosen as one of the top 15 by the Levitt Foundation.
• This is the third year we received the grant
• Concerts will take place every Monday night from June 25 - Aug 27 from 6-9pm
- June 25th kick off will be Family Night
• Concerts will be held at Kopernik Park (stage in DeSales parking lot)
• MWPAI is our rain date location
• Events are family friendly and FREE
• Concerts will feature a local opening band, a regional/national headliner and
local youth performances during intermission
2018 MUSICAL LINE UP
June 25
Sub-Radio ~ Indie Rock
Opener: The Paul Case Band
July 2
The Laurie Dapice Quintet ~ Straight ahead jazz
Opener: “Doc” Woods Quintet
July 9
Sophistafunk ~ Funk Hip Hop
Opener: Our Common Roots
July 16
Sultans of String ~ World Music
Opener: Cincinnati Creek
July 23
John King Band ~ Country
Opener: Blarney Rebel Band
July 30
Flo De Toloache ~ Female Mariachi Band
Opener: Opus Black
August 6
Slambovian Circus of Dreams ~ Surreal Americana
Opener: Joie Grimaldi
August 13
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra ~ Prog Rock
Opener: Fritz’s Polka Band
August 20
Biscuit Miller and the Mix ~ Blues
Opener: Nate Gross Blue Band
August 27
RPR ~ Folk
Opener: Realtime Dixieland Band
96.1 The Eagle will have the exclusive inside scoop on the bands with CNY Bands That Rock powered by Big Apple Music all summer!