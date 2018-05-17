2018 Levitt AMP Summer Concerts at Kopernik Park LineUp

Utica Monday Nite and Rust2GreenUtica have announced the summer lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Utica Music Series.

The Levitt AMP Utica Grant Awards were created in 2014 by the Levitt Foundation, a pioneer in the creative placemaking movement. Levitt AMP brings the joy of free, live music to people of all ages and backgrounds living in small to mid-sized towns and cities, transforming underused public spaces into thriving community destinations.

• Utica is one of only 15 cities in the country to be awarded this competitive grant

• Close to 40 cities applied this year, Utica jumped to the top 25 after the initial public voting period and then was chosen as one of the top 15 by the Levitt Foundation.

• This is the third year we received the grant

• Concerts will take place every Monday night from June 25 - Aug 27 from 6-9pm

- June 25th kick off will be Family Night

• Concerts will be held at Kopernik Park (stage in DeSales parking lot)

• MWPAI is our rain date location

• Events are family friendly and FREE

• Concerts will feature a local opening band, a regional/national headliner and

local youth performances during intermission

2018 MUSICAL LINE UP

June 25

Sub-Radio ~ Indie Rock

Opener: The Paul Case Band

July 2

The Laurie Dapice Quintet ~ Straight ahead jazz

Opener: “Doc” Woods Quintet

July 9

Sophistafunk ~ Funk Hip Hop

Opener: Our Common Roots

July 16

Sultans of String ~ World Music

Opener: Cincinnati Creek

July 23

John King Band ~ Country

Opener: Blarney Rebel Band

July 30

Flo De Toloache ~ Female Mariachi Band

Opener: Opus Black

August 6

Slambovian Circus of Dreams ~ Surreal Americana

Opener: Joie Grimaldi

August 13

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra ~ Prog Rock

Opener: Fritz’s Polka Band

August 20

Biscuit Miller and the Mix ~ Blues

Opener: Nate Gross Blue Band

August 27

RPR ~ Folk

Opener: Realtime Dixieland Band

96.1 The Eagle will have the exclusive inside scoop on the bands with CNY Bands That Rock powered by Big Apple Music all summer!