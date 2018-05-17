It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything about a possible Zombieland sequel. The long-rumored follow-up to Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 horror-comedy has been on and off again for the past four or so years, but original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are now saying a sequel could really, actually happen, and fairly soon.

The screenwriting duo have kept busy over the years penning the scripts for Deadpool, this week’s Deadpool 2, and last year’s not-Venom prequel Life. The scribes recently spoke with Vulture about the potential for revisiting their zombie comedy, saying Zombieland 2 is on track to arrive as soon as next year. Wernick said their hope is for the sequel to be ready in time for the original film’s 10th anniversary next October. “The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release,” Wernick told the site. Making that news even better he added, “With the original cast, by the way.”

That’s not exactly the official confirmation fans would want to hear following the long-rumored project that’s been up in the air since 2014. But Wernick suggested this news has more hope for fans, adding, “We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment, but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon.”