In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 14, 2018:

- There's new Slash music to share courtesy of a video game trailer. Slash and Nicholas O'Toole have collaborated on the theme music for the off-road racing video game, MX X ATV All Out. Listen to the song "Vanishing Point" and watch a gameplay trailer here. The game itself is available via the platform of your choosing here.

- Want to see Smashing Pumpkins at an exclusive house party? The band just announced the "Smashing Pumpkins 1979 House Party Sweepstakes," where fans can enter for a round trip ticket to Los Angeles where you'll see the band play a private show, stay two nights at a Hilton and win a Yamaha guitar. Get more details and enter here.

- While appearing at the 2018 Indianapolis KISS Expo, Ace Frehley revealed that his next studio album will be titled Spaceman and that it should arrive "in a couple of months." Frehley credits Gene Simmons with the decision on the album title; his onetime KISS bandmate suggested it at a recent "Vault Experience" stop.

- Abramorama have acquired the rights to the new Public Image LTD documentary, The Public Image Is Rotten. The film, directed by Tabbert Fiiller and featuring interviews with John Lydon and former and current band members, will open in the U.K. on June 3, with U.S. and Canadian screenings set for the fall to time out with a tour. Flea, Ad-Rock and Thurston Moore also are interviewed for the film.

- Staying in the film world, Faith No More's Mike Patton has created a score for the Stephen King-sourced Netflix film 1922. The 21-track film score will be released July 20 via Ipecac Recordings and is available for pre-order here, where you can also check out snippets of the songs.

- Mark it down and if you're looking for something to watch on Friday night (May 18), Stone Temple Pilots will be the featured act on Audience Network's weekly concert showcase. The episode will air at 9PM ET/PT on DirecTV's Channel 239.

- Speaking of dates to remember, Ozzy & Jack's World Detour will be back on A&E Network as of June 13. The season premiere airs at 9PM ET/PT and sister Kelly Osbourne will join in some of the journey this year, helping out while Jack awaited the birth of his child. Stops this year include a space camp in Alabama, an explosion school in Missouri and more.

- Pig Destroyer are teasing that their new album will be titled Head Cage. The disc is reportedly on target for a September 2018 release.

- The Faceless will be hitting the road this summer with Lorna Shore, Dyscarnate, NOMVDIC, Dead Eyes Always Dreaming and The Convalescence. Dates begin June 26 in Seattle and run through Aug. 3 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Get more details on the run here.

- Impending Doom are ready to drop the hammer with their new video for "Everything's Fake." Watch the darkly-lit and gloomy clip right here.

- Witch Mountain are on their way back with new music. Take a listen to their take on Spirit's "Mechanical World" right here. The song appears on their self-titled disc, due May 25.

- BMG will reissue three classic Saxon albums on May 25. Denim and Leather, Power & the Glory and Crusader will all be available on colored splatter vinyl for the first time, while the CDs come bolstered with rare demos, remixes and live recordings. To pre-order, head here.

- Upstart rockers The Frights have unleashed a new audio player for their rocked up new single "Crutch." Take a listen here.