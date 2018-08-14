After signing the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum, President Trump traveled to Utica to take part in a fundraiser for Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

According to Indivisible Mohawk Valley and Central New York Citizens in Action, nearly 2,000 protesters lined Genesee Street from the State Office Building to Bleecker Street.

Though some signs had vulgarity both protestors against the President and supporters of the President remained peaceful in their causes.

Most of the protestors were vocal in their opposition to Trump and Congresswoman Tenney shouting things like "Down with Trump!" and "One-Term Tenney." Most of them also showed their support for Democrat challenger Anthony Brindisi.

Brindisi and Tenney will face-off in an election for the NY-22 Congressional seat this November.

