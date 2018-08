Following his visit to Fort Drum this afternoon, President Trump will be flying into Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

Local media are already at Griffiss, awaiting the arrival of Air Force One later this afternoon.

About 100 Trump supporters are on hand to greet the President.

After his arrival at the airport, Trump will head to Utica for a fundraiser with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney at the Double Tree Hotel Utica.

P.W. Creighton, TSM

