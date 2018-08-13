Road Closures Announced For Trump Visit To Utica

Utica Police have announced the road closures for President Trump's visit to downtown Utica today.

Oriskany Street will be closed from Champlin Avenue to Broad Street and Lafayette Street will be closed from Genesee Street to Broadway Street.

The road closures will be in effect from 2:00 until 6:30.

Trump will be attending a fundraiser of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney at the Double Tree Hotel Utica that starts at 4:00.