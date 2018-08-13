A small house in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles where Alice Cooper lived while working on the Hollywood Vampires project is for sale. He's asking $1.3 million for the house.

Billed as his "Los Angeles writer's retreat," the 2,027-square-foot Spanish-influenced duplex consists of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom house and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio that is attached, although there are no common walls. It's located steps from Sunset Boulevard, and, as a bonus for baseball fans, within walking distance of Dodger Stadium.

Cooper remodeled the house when he bought it for $700,000 in 2006 but, judging by the pictures below, didn't decorate it with any aspects of his macabre persona. That said, there are a few platinum albums and guitars on the walls. The listing is held by Randy Abrams of Podley Properties; you can take a virtual tour of the property at its website .

The Hollywood Vampires, which features Joe Perry and Johnny Depp , wrapped up a European tour last month. Cooper is hoping that they'll be able to get back into the studio soon to work on a new album. He it will be different from their 2015 debut , which was comprised mostly of covers.

“Everybody is writing right now," he said . "We probably won't get into the album until the summer, and then it'll go quickly because we've all got a lot of songs. Johnny did five movies last year so he could free himself up for this, and the band's really anxious to get together.”

You can check out a bunch of photos from the house below.