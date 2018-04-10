NY State Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Upstate NY Teen

The NYS Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Have you seen this young man?

Gavin Simmons is 17 years old, and has been missing since March 27 and may be traveling in Northern New York.

According to a release, State Police ask for assistance in locating a missing teen . GAVIN J. SIMMONS was last seen leaving his residence in the town of Fowler on March 27, 2018 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Simmons is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, light colored blue jeans and silver Nike sneakers. Simmons is believed to be en route to Watertown or Gouverneur. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.