Urgent Recall of Mislabeled Ice Cream Sold in CNY

A convenience store with locations in CNY is recalling a certain ice cream because it could pose a threat to people with peanut allergies.

Stewart's Shop has issued a recall of mislabeled ice cream - although the ice cream is labeled 'chocolate', it's actually peanut butter cup. That's a mix-up that could prove deadly to someone with a peanut allergy.

Stewarts via FDA.gov

Stewarts via FDA.gov

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

"Stewart’s Shops Corp. is recalling units of Stewart’s pint Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream because they may have been packaged incorrectly with a “Chocolate” lid. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was distributed in upstate New York and Southern Vermont.

The Stewart’s pint Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream is packaged in a 16 oz. cardboard container, UPC 0 82086 44468 8. Affected units have a Sell By code date of 08/23/18 which can be found on the bottom of the package. All other expiration code dates of Stewart’s pint Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream are not affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. For consumers who are not allergic to peanuts, there is no safety issue with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a Stewart’s pint Chocolate ice cream lid had been found on a Stewart’s pint Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream container.

Customers who purchased Stewart’s pint Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream with a Sell By code date of 08/23/18 can return them to their local Stewart’s Shops for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Stewart’s Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:30 pm."

Stewart's has locations throughout Central New York, including Utica , Rome , Ilion, and New Hartford.

BONUS VIDEO: