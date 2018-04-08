‘Solo’ Trailer: I’ve Got a Good Feeling About This

A new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer is here, and it gives us our best look yet at the film. We see (and hear) a lot more of Alden Enrenreich as the young Han Solo, and we get to see him gambling for the Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover ’s young Lando (I wonder if he wins!), and there’s plenty of trading banter with Chewbacca’s young Chewbacca. (He looks really good for a 190-year-old. Also, can you banter with a Wookie if all he does is growl back? I guess you can.) We also get more time with Woody Harrelson’s character, Tobias Beckett, who coaxes Han Solo into joining him for a once in a lifetime heist, and Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos. And that kooky droid is L3-37, voiced by the awesome Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25.