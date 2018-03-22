The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall alert for a national brand of smoke detectors. The reason the safety devices are being recalled is that they don't detect smoke.

According to the commission, the impacted devices are Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010. The alert states,

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

The U.S. CPSC recommends replacing the impacted devices. The instructions on how to replace your unit are as follows,

Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

They believe approximately 452,000 units were sold in the United States and an additional 40,000 were sold in Canada. The product was sold at Home Depot stores, Walmart and online at Amazon.com.

There have been no reported injuries or incidents as a result of the recalled devices at this time.