Tests Show More Breakfast Cereals Contain Weed Killing Poison – See the List

Do you know what your children are really eating for breakfast ? If it's cereal, it could be a bowl of weed killing poison linked to cancer.

Lab tests by the Environmental Working Group show popular cereals like Cheerios, oatmeal, granola and snack bars have a "hefty dose of the weed-killing poison in Roundup."Glyphosate was detected in all 28 samples of General Mills' Cheerios and Quaker products, 26 showing levels above EWG’s health benchmark of 160 parts per billion(ppb).

“How many bowls of cereal and oatmeal have American kids eaten that came with a dose of weed killer? said EWG President Ken Cook . “If companies would just switch to oats that aren’t sprayed with glyphosate, parents wouldn’t have to wonder if their kids’ breakfasts contained a chemical linked to cancer. Glyphosate and other cancer-causing chemicals simply don’t belong in children’s food, period.”

List of breakfast foods with over 160 ppb of

BREAKFAST CEREAL

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut

Apple Cinnamon Cheerios

Very Berry Cheerios

Chocolate Cheerios

Frosted Cheerios

Fruity Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios

Cheerios Oat Crunch Cinnamon

Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal

Lucky Charms

SNACK BARS

Quaker Chewy S’mores

Quaker Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Quaker Breakfast Squares Soft Baked Bars Peanut Butter

Quaker Breakfast Flats Crispy Snack Bars Cranberry Almond

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey

OATS

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Apples & Cinnamon

Quaker Real Medleys Super Grains Banana Walnut

Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal

Giant Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor

Quaker Steel Cut Oats

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

General Mills sent a statement to Fast Company saying "our products are safe and without question they meet regulatory safety levels."

Quaker said "any levels of glyphosate are significantly below any regulatory limits and well within compliance of the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as safe for human consumption."

In April, internal emails revealed the Food and Drug Administration has been testing food for glyphosate for two years and found “a fair amount,” but the findings haven't been made public.

In 2017, California's Proposition 65 identified glyphosate as a chemical that can cause cancer . In August, a California jury awarded $289 million to a man dying of cancer, which he says was caused by exposure to Roundup and other glyphosate-based weed killers. The case opened up thousands of new lawsuits against the company Monsanto.

EWG started a petition to get glyphosate out of food. It's been signed by more than 150,000 people and several companies are joining the fight.

“Our message to General Mills, Quaker and other food companies is that you can take the simple step of telling your oat farmers to stop using glyphosate,” said Cook. “You can hide behind an outdated federal standard, or you can listen to your customers and take responsibility for cleaning up your supply chain. It’s your choice.”