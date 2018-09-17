GM Recalls Over 1 Million Pickups, SUVs For Power Steering

After Ford recalled 2 million of their trucks last week for seat belt recalls , GM is now recalling over 1 million pickups and SUVs over power steering issues.

CNBC reports the recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverados, 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, 2015 Chevy Tahoes, 2015 Suburban SUVs, 2015 Cadillac Escalades and 2015 GMC Yukon SUVs.

GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. A failure would increase the risk of a crash. The company didn't mention any crashes in documents filed with the government."

Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners. No date has been set for the recall to begin.