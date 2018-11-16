Seems like this would the most inappropriate time to have a food recall associated with turkey. The USDA is involved in the recall of more than 900-thousand pounds of Jennie-O ground turkey because of a Salmonella outbreak that seems to be resistant to several drugs. And New York is one of the states reporting the most cases of ill people.

35 states have reported cases of Salmonella Reading , a strain that the Centers for Disease has been investigating since July. The scariest part is the strain has been resistant to several drugs. The cases are associated with raw ground turkey and one case has been positively tracked back to Jennie-O products. Here are the products to avoid:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

USDA.gov

Packages carry the establishment number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Investigators say they expect the recall to expand to more ground turkey products from other companies.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. The product was shipped nationwide, government officials will release the retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled.

BONUS VIDEO