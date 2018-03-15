Teams That CNY Stars Are Picking In Their NCAA Brackets
Now that we're fully into March Madness and the NCAA Basketball Tournament is underway, we can reveal some of the predictions made by Central New York celebrities.
If there's a theme running through these picks, it would be "chalk," the word indicating the prevailing favorites in any sporting event, whether it's a basketball tourney or a horse race. We asked some CNY sports figures, TV personalities, musicians, writers, politicians and other noteworthy public servants to reveal their 2018 bracket selections.
-WUTR Meteorologist Rachael Witter: "Kentucky to win it all, but I'd like to see St. Bonaventure do well, because my twin sister went there."
-WKTV Meteorologist Jill Reale: "Anyone except Duke or North Carolina. I can't stand Grayson Allen and North Carolina because it's my boyfriend's favorite team."
-WKTV News Anchor Jason Powles: "I want SU, but I'm realistic," so it's Duke.
-Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri: Villanova
-Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo: Virginia
-Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente: Duke, "because of coach Mike Krzyzewski."
-Congresswoman Claudia Tenney: Cincinnati, "because I went to Cincinnati Law School."
-Utica College Hockey Coach Gary Heenan: Cincinnati. "They play like a hockey team. Tough and mean. Pride on defense."
-Observer Dispatch Writer John Pitarresi: Virginia over Villanova in the final, 75-71.
-Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol: North Carolina "all the way."
-Showtime musician Jose Lopez: "I'd love if SU and St. Bonaventure make a run at it. If I have to pick one team right now, it's Virginia."
Who do you like? How's your bracket doing so far?