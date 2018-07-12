The Boyz from Italy Helped One Birthday Become Extra Special

"I would just like to take a minute and thank Carol Muratore and Boyz From Italy for going out of their way to make my son Dylan’s birthday extra special on Sunday. My son has Autism and doesn’t always enjoy birthday parties very much. He gets overstimulated very easy so they tend to be a bit overwhelming for him. When I asked him what he wanted to do this year, he said “I want to make pizza with my friends at Boyz From Italy!” I said to him “You mean you want to eat pizza?” No Mom! I want to make pizza!” Thank you again for going out of your way to make a little boy very happy! Thank you to Smokey for being so patient with all the boys, and for teaching them his skills. It was a day we will never forget!"