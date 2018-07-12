The Boyz from Italy Helped One Birthday Become Extra Special
In Rome, 10 year old Dylan told his Mom that for his 11th birthday he wanted to make pizza. The Boyz From Italy stepped in and made this dream become a reality.
Shannon Behric, Dyan's Mom, was nervous because Dylan has autism and birthday parties can become overwhelming for him. Dylan's favorite pizzeria offered to make pizza with Dylan, his brother Liam, and three other friends who are also on the autism spectrum.
Shannon took to Facebook on the People and Places Of Rome group to thank them:
"I would just like to take a minute and thank Carol Muratore and Boyz From Italy for going out of their way to make my son Dylan’s birthday extra special on Sunday. My son has Autism and doesn’t always enjoy birthday parties very much. He gets overstimulated very easy so they tend to be a bit overwhelming for him. When I asked him what he wanted to do this year, he said “I want to make pizza with my friends at Boyz From Italy!” I said to him “You mean you want to eat pizza?” No Mom! I want to make pizza!” Thank you again for going out of your way to make a little boy very happy! Thank you to Smokey for being so patient with all the boys, and for teaching them his skills. It was a day we will never forget!"
The Boyz from Italy have been a family owned and operated business in Rome for over 20 years. They pride themselves in homemade Italian food, and New York style hand tossed pizza. Now they can say they help little boys dreams come true. They're located at 262 West Dominick Street.