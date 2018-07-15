Led Zeppelin Share Previews of Upcoming Book

Led Zeppelin has begun teasing pics of the illustrated anniversary book fans have been eagerly awaiting since its announcement seven months ago. The book celebrates the band's 50th anniversary, and includes input from the three surviving members.

Yesterday, the band shared an image of the book's cover on their social media channels, writing, "Testing the gold foil blocking and cloth for the cover of Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin."

Nearly two weeks earlier, they posted a proof of photos that appear in the book. "Work in progress. A trial production test of a selection of photographs from the book Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin," they wrote.

Last month, the band's accounts posted a picture of guitarist Jimmy Page's handwritten annotations for the book.

“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band,” the publisher's description reads. “Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.”

Page had teased that previously unheard music will also be coming, and last month the band announced an expanded box set version of their 1976 live album The Song Remains the Same. It's set for a Sept. 7 release, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of their first show together.

The band recently released the first song from the box set, a remastered version of "Black Dog," which was included in the 2007 reissue of the album but not on the original version.