Beer Ice-Cream Now legal In New York State

photo credit - christingasnerThinkStock

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that adds ice cream made with beer and hard cider to the existing 10-year-old law that legalized wine ice-cream.

Beer ice-cream is officially legal and Gilligans's in Sherburne is working now to get the product to market.

Beer ice-cream made by Gilligans currently available in the tap room at the Good Nature Farm Brewery, in Hamilton, one of the breweries that helped develop it. Barring anything unforeseen ice-cream should also be available within the next week at Gilligan's stand, 64 N /main /street in Sherburne, said Andy Lagoe who owns Gilligans with his brother Mike.

Later this summer, it will likely be offered during the Syracuse Nationals car show at the New York State Fairgrounds July 20 - 22, and at the Fair in August

To develop the beer ice-cream flavors, the brothers have been working with brewmaster at the Copper Turret Restaurant & Brewhouse in Morrisville.

"When you bite into it we want you to know its beer," says Andy Lagoe.

[ nyup ]