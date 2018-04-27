Local Family Of Four Loses Home And Business To Fire

A local family of four from the Town of Vienna lost their home and business to an early morning fire on Oswego Road. Luckily no one was injured.

According to the Rome Daily Sentinel, Chris Kicak and his girlfriend were dropping off their two young children at the babysitter when the fire started in the kitchen on Thursday (4/26). The fire spread from the residence in the rear, upstairs of the building to the workshop garage that takes up a large portion of the home.

Luckily no one was injured, including the family dog was able to escape through a doggie door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said it is believed to have started in the kitchen. The flames were knocked down within an hour.

Officials said the building is a total loss and the family did not have insurance. Now comes the rebuilding.