New York Looking To End Riflery In Schools

When it comes to the future of hunting and gun safety, it's all about education. New York is looking to eliminate that education for kids in public schools.

According to New York Upstate, a state lawmaker from New York City has authored a bill that would end riflery, trap shooting and archery as a sport in public schools.

The bill, A10428, was sent to the Assembly's Education Committee. This would amend the state's Education Law and calls for the "prohibition of marksmanship and/or shooting programs in public schools" - a change that "shall take effect immediately."

"Marksmanship programs in public schools were once popular, but a rise in gun violence and school shootings in recent years has spurred a long overdue. re-evaluation of their place in our students curriculum. A number of schools which still operate marksmanship programs do so through grants from the National Rifle Association, including Parkland, Fla. high school where a former student and marksmanship team member murdered 17 students and teachers in February 2018."

If passed, this would impact schools across Central New York and Upstate New York. Many schools would lose their teams in competitive sports as riflery, trap shooting and archery. Currently there are nearly 60 trap shooting teams across the state that are about to begin their season.