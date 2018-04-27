Rome Tractor Supply Invites You To Pet Adoption Event

The Rome Tractor Supply store is inviting you to attend a Pet Adoption Event and find a new furry friend.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 28th between 10AM - 2PM. The pet adoption event is open to the public, and that means you can bring your furry friends as well.

The event is partnered with Paws For The Cause. Their mission is to rescue, house, feed, clean and medicate dogs and puppies left, for whatever reason. The group will be offering same day adoptions this weekend.

For more info, contact Rome Tractor Supply at 315-337-2710.