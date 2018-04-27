Hamilton College Suffering From Norovirus Outbreak

If you're in Clinton, or traveling to Hamilton College, be sure to sanitize anything you may touch. The college is currently suffering from a massive norovirus outbreak, which means it could spread fast to Clinton and the rest of Central New York.

The university released a statement confirming the outbreak, and their plan of attack of addressing it. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the norovirus is extremely contagious. It can spread by an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

Associate Dean of Students for Health and Safety Jeff Landry said students should not attend class while exhibiting symptoms and for the two days after the last symptom is present. Employees experiencing symptoms should not report to work either.

According to CNY Central, Officials said Facilities Management personnel began disinfecting residence hall bathrooms and common areas. Students and employees were also given disinfecting wipes and are trying to wipe down as many surfaces as possible.

The plan of cleaning also includes all public spaces including classrooms, lounges, and study rooms, also all dining options on campus.