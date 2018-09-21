Led Zeppelin Reportedly Plan to Launch Concert Streaming Service

Led Zeppelin are apparently planning to use the term "Led Zeppelin Experience" in conjunction with a new streaming service focusing on their archive of live shows.

A new trademark filing was reportedly submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week, according to LedZepNews , for the purpose of "providing non-downloadable prerecorded music online via a global computer network." They say the filing specifically refers to live songs, not studio recordings.

Jimmy Page has previously made it clear that there is a treasure trove of still-unheard concert material. "There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases," he told Planet Rock in January. "I'd like to say that they'll be coming out over the next 10 years. There's more to come, for sure."

Fans will remember that the son of Led Zeppelin's late drummer John Bonham was already using the phrase Led Zeppelin Experience as his band's name. He changed it earlier this year, at Led Zeppelin's request. "I don't know what they have planned," Jason Bonham admitted in February . "But I said, 'Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.'"

LedZepNews subsequently confirmed that the term has also been trademarked in the U.K. and Europe. Led Zeppelin apparently ran into trouble securing similar protections in the U.S., and later hired a company based in the States to submit this new application. LedZepNews said they've also asked to trademark the phrase for use on outerwear, hats, footwear and other clothing items.