Watch Steve Perry’s New ‘We’re Still Here’ Video

Steve Perry has released a video for his new song “We’re Still Here,” taken from his comeback album Traces , which will be released on Oct. 5.

It’s the third song to appear from his first LP in 24 years, following the release of “No Erasin’” and “No More Cryin’.”

The former Journey singer also announced a Facebook Live event to take place on Sept. 24 at noon PT. The 15-minute webcast will focus on the making of the album, though no details were provided.

You can watch the “We’re Still Here” video below.

Perry has said on numerous occasions recently that he left Journey because he’d lost his love for music, and later came to terms with the idea that it might never return. He finally started making music again after his girlfriend, Kellie Nash, who later died of cancer, had made him promise not to “go into isolation again” if anything happened to her.

In a recent interview with The New York Times , Perry explained his hiatus by observing that, as a singer, “your instrument is you. It’s not just your throat, it’s you. If you’re burnt out, if you’re depressed, if you’re feeling weary and lost and paranoid, you’re a mess.”

“Frankly, I don’t know how he lasted as long as he did without feeling burned out," Journey guitarist Neal Schon commented. "He was so good, doing things that nobody else could do.”

“I don’t even know if ‘coming back’ is a good word," Perry noted. "I’m in touch with the honest emotion, the love of the music I’ve just made. And all the neurosis that used to come with it, too. All the fears and joys. I had to put my arms around all of it. And walking back into it has been an experience, of all of the above.”