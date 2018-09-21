8-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Injured in Syracuse Shooting

An 8-year-old girl is among the injured following a Midland Avenue shooting in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Midland for reports of shots fired. 911 calls suggested more than one person was injured.

When police arrived they observed a large crowd of people gathered, among them were several people injured by apparent gun fire.

A total of 5 people were transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition. The victims range in age from 8 to 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222. All calls will remain confidential. The investigation is ongoing.