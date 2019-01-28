How To Live Stream Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day 2019

It's almost time for the world's most famous rodent to take the stage and tell us when we can expect winter to come to an end.

The Prognosticator of Prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil, will once again appear at sunrise on February 2 at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania to make his annual prediction on the 133rd Groundhog Day, and you don't have to be in Pennsylvania to see it all happen.

You can watch Phil make his prediction live with a live stream of the festivities thanks to VisitPA.com .

The website also has the full history of Groundhog Day along with other facts and a list of events happening in Punxsutawney on the big day.

You'll be able to watch Phil emerge from his den and tell the world if he's seen his shadow or not on February 2