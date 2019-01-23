Who Needs Punxsutawney Phil? New York State Has Groundhogs!

When it comes to Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil is like the New York Yankees; he always wins. Well, maybe it's time we staked OUR claim right here in the Empire State.

Who needs to depend on the furry varmint in Pennsylvania every year on February 2nd? Let's #GroundhogLocal. After all, we have legitimate celebrity groundhogs in New York.

Downstate has Holtsville Hal , located roughly in the center of Long Island.

Malverne Mel is situated near the western tip of Long Island.

Western New York has Dunkirk Dave , in the state's final frontier, right before you cross over the state line into Pennsylvania, then Ohio.

Ridge Lea Larry , a taxidermied woodchuck, is the center of attention at the University of Buffalo's annual February ritual.

And then there's the nation's #2 groundhog according to the Weather Channel, the honorable Staten Island Chuck , who is actually a female.

There are dozens of celebrity groundhogs across the U.S. and Canada, so why are we so fixated on the one in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania?

And moreover, how about some suggestions for a Central New York groundhog star? Utica Eunice? Rhoda Rome? Chittenango Chet? Come on, let's #GroundhogLocal.