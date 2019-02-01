Have you really thought about this holiday? No matter what the groundhog predicts he'll always be right.

Groundhog Day is when Punxsutawney Phil wakes up from a long winter sleep in Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and gives the spring forecast.

Here's how it works. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, (Contrary to popular belief, Phil doesn't actually have to see his shadow; he just has to cast one to make his wintery prophecy.), he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his hole. If the day is cloudy and shadowless, he takes it as a sign of spring and stays above ground.

You do realize no matter what he says; Spring is 6 weeks away from February 2, which means there's 6 more weeks of Winter. The Spring Equinox 2019 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 5:58 PM on Wednesday, March 20.

Phil, has been forecasting the weather on Groundhog Day for more than 120 years, but how accurate is he? Well, he's always right (again Spring is 6 weeks away and that means there are 6 more weeks of Winter). You can watch the prognostication celebration that starts at 3 a.m. at Gobbler's Knob with a stage show. Phil will make his prediction around 7:25 a.m.

According to Wikipedia :

Groundhog Day is a popular tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2. It derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition about a groundhog emerging from its burrow. on this day sees a shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks, and if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early. While the tradition remains popular in modern times, studies have found no consistent correlation between a groundhog seeing its shadow or not and the subsequent arrival time of spring-like weather.

The Groundhog Day ceremony held at Punxsutawney in western Pennsylvania, centering around a semi-mythical groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil, has become the most attended. Grundsow Lodges in Pennsylvania Dutch Country in the southeast part of the state celebrate them as well. Other cities in the United States and Canada have also adopted the event.

[ Wikipedia ]