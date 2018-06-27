Watch Hodor of ‘Game of Thrones’ Play ‘Holy Wars’ With Megadeth

Kristian Nairn, better known as Hodor from HBO's hit television series, Game of Thrones, is a big Megadeth fan — literally and figuratively.

The actor, who also gigs under the name DJ Hodor, was captured on video at Hellfest in France playing Megadeth's "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" off the landmark Rust in Peace album. Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro posted the behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram, where Nairn can be seen playing bits of the track alongside Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson, with a little guidance from Mustaine in areas he isn't the most comfortable playing.

"Hodor! Hold the door! Holy wars," Loureiro exclaimed, adding, "He's an incredible guitarist." Check out the footage below and see a side-by-side photo of Nairn and Loureiro to see just how physically imposing the actor is.

Fans are awaiting the final season of the program, which will arrive in 2019. It's expected to feature just six episodes, but they're rumored to be expanded from the typical length of around one hour.

Meanwhile, Megadeth may have new material for fans in 2019 as well. Speaking with Full Metal Jackie, David Ellefson said, "Our goal this year is to be writing. Again, we have this month here in the summer where we're gonna be on the road. Then, if I had a guess, we'll be working really cutting some tracks later this year and can't really say when it's gonna be done. My mind, this is 2019, maybe, but at the same time, one of the things we learned with Dystopia is that we just took as much time as it needed to get the record done."

