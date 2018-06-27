You’re going to wait a whole year to see it, but Quentin Tarantino’s next movie is already moving into production. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (and sure, that title definitely should sound familiar) is Tarantino’s movie-movie, about 1960s Hollywood, along with its most notorious residents: The Manson Family.

The cast that’s already signed on is incredible: Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis (as Steve McQueen), Luke Perry, and, in the two lead roles, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. And here, via Reddit, is a first look at DiCaprio and Pitt in costume for the film:

Brad Pitt looks so much like Robert Redford here, it’s honestly a little scary. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Clint Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on August 9, 2019, which is also the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder. So there definitely won’t be any controversy about this movie whatsoever.