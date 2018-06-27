Alice Cooper to Release Live LP, ‘A Paranormal Evening’

Alice Cooper is expected to release a double live album this year. Details of the 18-track title appeared online before an official announcement was made.

A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris was recorded on Dec. 7 last year, during Cooper's Paranormal tour and was mixed by his longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin.

Journalist Mitch Lafon revealed the full track listing and suggested a release date of Aug. 10; an Amazon listing states Aug. 31 as the release. One track, “Ballad of Dwight Fry,” was already available to purchase digitally. The album cover shows Cooper looking in a mirror, putting on his stage makeup. Fans commenting on Lafon’s post noted that the same Paris concert had also been filmed, though there's no news on whether a DVD might accompany the two-CD set.

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Paranormal was released last July and featured guest appearances by U2’s Larry Muller, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, plus members of the original Alice Cooper band.

“This is not a normal Alice record," Cooper said at the time. "Bob and I decided, no theme this time — we’re gonna make a record of things that just get us off, things that we like. And it might go in a lot of directions."

Alice Cooper, 'A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris' Track Listing

CD 1

1. “Brutal Planet”

2. “No More Mr. Nice Guy”

3. “Under My Wheels”

4. “Department Of Youth”

5. “Pain”

6. “Billion Dollar Babies”

7. “The World Needs Guts”

8. “Woman Of Mass Distraction”

9. “Poison”

10. “Halo Of Flies”

CD 2

1. “Feed My Frankenstein”

2. “Cold Ethyl”

3. “Only Women Bleed”

4. “Paranoiac Personality”

5. “Ballad Of Dwight Fry”

6. “Killer / I Love The Dead (Themes)”

7. “I’m Eighteen”

8. “School's Out”