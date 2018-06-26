Westworld Season 2 Ending and Post-Credits Scene Explained

The video above and post below contain SPOILERS for the finale of Westworld Season 2. I mean, obviously.

Westworld Season 2 ended not with a bang or a whimper, but with a kind of low “Wait, what?” After 10 episodes, at least two timelines (maybe three, depending on how you read that post-credits scene) Bernard, Dolores, and the rest of the hosts of Westworld reached the Valley Beyond. But what did they find there? What was the Forge? Why was it all red? And exactly where did William go in the season’s final moments, and why was he seemingly a host after all this time insisting the Westworld park was about uncovering a human being’s true nature?

The video above from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey answers all those questions and more. It also explores the religious symbolism of the finale, including the allusions to heaven and hell in the Valley Beyond and the Forge. He also gets deep into that post-credits scene with the Man in Black, and what it may mean for the future of Westworld in its upcoming third season.