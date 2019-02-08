High Winds Flip Tractor-Trailer In NY

High winds have been barreling across parts of Upstate New York throughout the entire day, and will continue into the night. The winds were so bad in Western New York, it flipped over a tractor-trailer.

Syracuse.com reports that a tractor-trailer was flipped onto its side on Route 77 in the village of Corfu, Genesee County. This happened around 8:40AM. The driver was not injured.

CNY is currently under a Wind Advisory through until 1PM Saturday . Wind gusts will hit 50 m.p.h at times, but a bigger concern will be sustained winds of 40 to 45 m.p.h causing more damage and blowing and drifting snow.