Devastating Photos Of Damage Done By Tolpa’s Auto Parts Fire

A devastating fire in Remsen led to the complete loss of a local business. Tolpa's Auto Parts on French Road is still recovering from that tragedy.

Remsen, Boonville, Holland Patent, Stittville, Floyd, Otter Lake and Newport fire departments all responded to the fire, which was first reported just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Recovery crews told WIBX Photographer P.W. Creighton that the, "fire was caused by sparks from a cutter as a car was being taken apart." Those sparks then ignited flammable oil or fuel that was nearby. The fire quickly spread across the warehouse to two other buildings, damaging a total of three.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and you can see detailed photos of the damage caused by the fire in the gallery below.