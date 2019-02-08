CNY Native Wins Gold At Winter Games

A local athlete wins 'The Gold in Cross County at the Winter Games.

Congratulations to Kevin Burnside Jr. of Utica who finished in 1st place at the Empire State Winter Games to bring home the Gold in the 2.5km Cross Country race. Burnside also finished 2nd in the 6K Biathlon Race for a Silver Medal and took 3rd place in the 2.5km Cross country pursuit race.

Kevin Burnside Jr was born with Spina Bifida, and is now a 'bilateral below knee amputee.' Kevin's goal is to be part of the Paralympic Team for the Beijing games in 2022.